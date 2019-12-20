My Chemical Romance have revealed they first met up to talk about reuniting two years ago.

The emo giants play their first reunion show tonight (December 20) at Los Angeles Shrine Exhibition Hall. It comes seven years after their previous concert.

Fans have begun camping out overnight outside the venue for the comeback gig.

In 2017, we got in a room together to see what would happen. A couple more jam sessions and 39 days of rehearsals later, we’re ready to show you what we’ve learned. See you soon. pic.twitter.com/1c4FJrTI45 — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) December 20, 2019

Advertisement

In the build-up to the show, My Chemical Romance posted a message on Twitter, which revealed they first met up to discuss reforming in 2017.

The tweet reads: “In 2017, we got in a room together to see what would happen. A couple more jam sessions and 39 days of rehearsals later, we’re ready to show you what we’ve learned. See you soon.”

The band have mostly stayed silent since reforming, but it was revealed by a friend of the band that singer Gerard Way thought reforming now was a case of now-or-never.

The support at tonight’s comeback show is Thursday. Their singer Geoff Rickly said: “I spoke to Gerard about the reunion a little bit recently and he said it felt like it was the right time.

Advertisement

“One of the things Gerard said was, ‘I don’t know if it would have happened if it wasn’t now.’ And I got what he meant by that.”

Guitarist Mikey Way has been showing his new guitar picks to fans ahead of the comeback.

After tonight’s show, MCR only have a handful of concerts confirmed, all in March. They play two gigs each in Australia and Japan, with a New Zealand concert in between.

As yet, there are no confirmed concerts in the UK, with All Points East and Reading And Leeds currently the favourites for a festival comeback.