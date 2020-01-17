My Chemical Romance revive blog with new post from Gerard Way

My Chemical Romance have revived the blog page of their website with a new post from frontman Gerard Way.

Before splitting up back in 2013 – and then reforming late last year – the members of My Chemical Romance would communicate with fans in long-form fashion via their online blog.

Today (January 17), Gerard Way returned to the band’s blog to share a message about their upcoming tour of Japan.

“Gearing up to head to Japan – it has always been a magical place for me,” the frontman wrote. “Every time I am there, I learn something about the culture, and something about myself. I come back home feeling fresh, with a new perspective. The crowds are as spectacular as the beauty of the country.”

This is the first time Way has discussed the band’s reunion since the initial announce on Instagram on Halloween (October 31) last year.

After kicking off their much anticipated reunion tour last month (December 20) at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, My Chemical Romance have five more dates locked in.

The band will play The Outer Fields at Western Springs Stadium in Auckland on March 25, along with special guests Jimmy Eat World, Midnight Youth, and Miss June.

This will follow on from a headline appearance at Download Festival Australia, which will be held in Sydney and Melbourne on March 20/21. They top the bill alongside Deftones and Jimmy Eat World for what’s set to be their only Australian dates in 2020.

They then head over to play a show in Osaka, Japan on March 28 before headlining Download Japan on Sunday March 29 along with The Offspring, Evanescence and many more.

Meanwhile, My Chemical Romance have continued to tease a UK comeback show by posting a video which seemingly confirms that they’ll be heading across the pond in June.

The US emo icons teased a UK date last week when they shared a photograph of a hooded figure wearing a skull mask that was captioned with a Union Jack emoji.