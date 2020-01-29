My Chemical Romance share epic short film ‘A Summoning’ as they announce 2020 US tour

My Chemical Romance have shared a cinematic short film called ‘A Summoning’ to announce details of their anticipated US tour.

After teasing their latest announcement earlier this week, the returning emo-rockers shared the new ten minute clip on YouTube on Wednesday afternoon (January 29).

The short film tells the story of a teenager attempting to summon spirits using a pentagram, before things take a sinister turn as he is pursued by a gang of masked villains.

We see the teenage boy heading into a room of vampires, before eventually ending up in a chapel – where several callbacks to MCR’s eclectic past are present. The couple from the cover of ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’ are seen standing at the altar, alongside a cameo from the dancer who famously featured in the band’s video for ‘Helena’.

Further references to the band’s past are seen as the boy heads into the scene of the 2011 video for ‘Na Na Na’, taken from fourth album ‘Danger Days’.

It eventually concludes with the boy triumphing over the group of hooded goons and standing in Los Angeles’ forum, before their tour dates are listed.

However, it offers no new signs of new music, despite fans of the band noticing that Shazam has begun recognising ‘An Offering’ as a single.

Check their US tour dates in full below.

My Chemical Romance US tour dates

September 2020

9 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

11 – Xcel Energy Center, St Paul

12 – Riot Fest, Chicago

14 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

15 – TD Garden, Boston

17 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn

18 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

20 – Music Midtown, Atlanta

22 – Prudential Center, Newark

26 – BB&T Center, Sunrise

29 – Toyota Center, Houston

30 – American Airlines Center, Dallas

OCTOBER

02 – Pepsi Center, Denver

04 – Tacoma Dome, Washington

06 – Oakland Arena, Oakling

08 – The Forum, Los Angeles

10 – Aftershock Festival, Sacramento

11 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas