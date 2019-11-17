My Chemical Romance share first picture of themselves together since reforming

It's been a long time coming

My Chemical Romance have shared the first picture of themselves together following the news that they would be reforming for the first time in six years for a reunion gig.

Last month, the band announced a comeback show at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall taking place on December 20. Tickets went on sale on November 1 and sold out in minutes.

Gerard Way and co. then shared details of three shows scheduled for 2020. Posting on their social media channels, the band announced they will be playing in Australia, New Zealand and Japan early next year.

My Chemical Romance will play at The Outer Fields at Western Springs Stadium in Auckland on March 25, along with special guests Jimmy Eat World, Midnight Youth, and Miss June.

Today (November 17), the band shared the first picture of themselves since reforming. Simply captioned, “11.15.19” – which is presumably the date it was taken – the black and white picture shows the band sat on the floor in a rehearsal space.

See the new photograph below:

Last week, My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Black Parade’ re-entered the Billboard 200 charts.

According to official chart data, the album, which was first released in 2006, has re-entered the covered Billboard 200 charts for the first time in two years.

Meanwhile, the band have revealed who will be taking on drum duties for their upcoming reunion show in Los Angeles.