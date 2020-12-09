My Chemical Romance share ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’ themed teaser

My Chemical Romance have shared a new teaser, which harks back to their 2004 album ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’.

The band announced their long-awaited reunion last year, and will head out on a rescheduled world tour in 2021, after 2020 dates were postponed due to coronavirus.

The band have now shared an atmospheric new teaser on social media. The video features a burning rose, soundtracked by ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’ track ‘Give ‘Em Hell Kid’. Watch that below.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the exact same teaser was posted by makeup company HipDot, who wrote: “Here’s a hint…COMING SOON.”

Another fan has posted a screengrab of a web page on Twitter, revealing purchase options for MCR-related makeup products, including a brush and a liner. See that below.

My Chemical Romance began their reunion tour with a Los Angeles show in December 2019. Reviewing the gig, NME wrote: “About half the set felt like it was an epic finale. There were tears, oh there were a lot of tears. It was physically impossible to stand in that room and not understand to the core of your being why this band means so much to so many people.”

Last month, frontman Gerard Way sparked fresh speculation that new music from the band could be on the way after he posted a cryptic artistic image on Instagram.

A heavily-edited image posted to the platform by Way appears to show a statue draped in darkness amid scrawled lighting effects, causing some to believe that Way could be teasing artwork from a future MCR release.