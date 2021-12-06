My Chemical Romance to play outdoor Warrington show next year

My Chemical Romance have announced a new show at Victoria Park, Warrington next year.

The band, who will have recently finished a three-night stint at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK for their first UK shows in more than a decade, will play a headline show at the Warrington park on May 27, 2022.

Tickets go on general sale from this Friday (December 10) at 10am here.

Advertisement

Residents of postcodes WA1, WA2, WA3, WA4 and WA5 will receive access to a special pre-sale, which goes live at 10am this Thursday (December 9) here.

My Chemical Romance UK tour 2022:

MAY

19 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes (sold out)

21 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes (sold out)

22 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes (sold out)

27 – Victoria Park, Warrington (new date)

The news follows the band last month postponing their Australian and New Zealand shows by a year, citing uncertainty with border and venue capacity restrictions.

They were expected to tour Down Under for the first time in ten years in March. It’s the second time the band’s appearance in Australia has been pushed back after they were scheduled to headline the third annual Download Festival in Melbourne and Sydney in 2020.

My Chemical Romance reunited in 2019 after initially disbanding in 2013. They kicked off their reunion with a show at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, which racked up $1.5million in revenue.

Advertisement

The group’s last album was 2010’s ‘Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys’.

Elsewhere, frontman Gerard Way recently spoke about his favourite song from My Chemical Romance‘s 2006 album ‘The Black Parade’.