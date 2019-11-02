My Chemical Romance say they were not expecting such a warm welcome back following reunion announcement

“It is truly unbelievable"

My Chemical Romance have admitted they did not expect such a warm welcome back after announcing that they were reforming for the first time in six years for a reunion gig.

On Thursday (October 31), the band announced a comeback show at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall taking place on December 20. Tickets went on sale yesterday (November 1) and sold out in minutes.

Early this morning (November 2), the band took to Instagram to thank fans for the incredible reception they’ve received since announcing their return, adding that they didn’t expect it.

“It is truly unbelievable to us the happiness we have experienced over the past two days,” the post began. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the warm welcome back. We truly did not expect this. See you soon. Xoxo, MCR.”

Since their split in 2013, band members Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Mikey Way and Frank Iero have all enjoyed success with solo and side projects.