My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero claims LEGO is demanding LS Dunes remove music video

Frank Iero has released a statement claiming Lego called for the removal of an L.S. Dunes music video that features the toy bricks.

According to Iero, the toy company’s lawyers have called the band’s label, Fantasy Records, to ask them to “take down” the band’s video for the track ‘Grey Veins’ which features Lego figures throughout.

Iero, of My Chemical Romance fame and one of the guitarists in L.S. Dunes, took to his official Twitter page to share a statement about LEGO’s legal action: “Dear @lego, why are you having your lawyers call my record label (@fantasyrecords) and demand we take down the @LSDunes music video we made for our song ‘Grey Veins’?”

He continued: “As a card carrying Lego VIP and lifelong creator and builder I am hurt and wildly confused. I have spent more hours than I can calculate, not to mention thousands upon thousands of dollars over the years, buying and building your sets as a child, a teenager, a semi-adult, and now as a dad who builds with his son, an eleven year old who loves Legos more than anyone I have ever met, and even made us dedicate a room in our house to building them. My family and I have vacationed at Legoland and my other band [My Chemical Romance] has been voted into your Lego Ideas program by 10k supporters as a potential future build set.”

“I love your company because you gave us bricks and taught us we didn’t have to accept the world as it was, we could see what was possible and build it ourselves. I have taken that inspiration and created a universe of my own and now you want to squash it, why?” he added.

Iero wrapped up his statement by saying: “Let Creators Create. Have your people stop calling my people. Spread kindness, spread the creativity, spread the word. Leggo My Lego.”

Along with the statement, the guitarist shared photos of his Lego VIP card and photos from Legoland as proof of his dedication to the tiny bricks.

In other L.S. Dunes news, the band are currently on tour across North America. Their next show is on July 28 at Washington’s in Fort Collins, Colorado. Visit here for more tour dates and tickets.