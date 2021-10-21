Gerard Way has revealed his favourite song from My Chemical Romance‘s 2006 album ‘The Black Parade’.

The singer spoke to Apple Music 1‘s Travis Mills about MCR’s classic third studio effort, which turned 15 years old yesterday (October 20).

During the retrospective interview, Way opened up about his personal standouts from the record. “I really like ‘Famous Last Words’, but I think my favourite is ‘Mama’. Oh no, it’s ‘Sleep’,” he said.

“That’s what my favourite always is. ‘Mama”s really up there, but ‘Sleep’. ‘Sleep’ is my favourite. It’s my favourite alongside ‘Mama’ to play from the album. I just have a completely nuclear guitar sound.”

Way continued: “It’s just a complete brutal wall of brutality. I like the subject and it’s a really just great one to play live. You could really lose yourself in it and feel it. ‘Sleep’ and ‘Mama’ tend to be the two of them are my favourites.”

The frontman went on to talk about working with Liza Minnelli, who makes a guest appearance on ‘Mama’. “It was just an amazing experience,” he said. “She is the sweetest, coolest person and so talented.

“We had to record her remotely, actually. We were in LA and she was in a studio in New York with an engineer and we had to basically do it remotely through the control board, but it was super fun and she just went for it and she was so enthusiastic. Then we got to meet finally when we played New York.”

He added: “She ended up becoming a person I got to know. I think she got as much of a kick out of ‘Mama’ as we did. That was a really great experience.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Way revealed that the classic single ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ almost didn’t make it onto the album. “Well, it was the hardest one to finish,” he recalled.

“Because it ended up becoming deconstructed and kind of broken and in order to rebuild it into something better.”

My Chemical Romance are set to tour the UK in May 2022, after postponing their dates earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.