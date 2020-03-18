My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way to reissue ‘The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys’ comic series

My Chemical Romance‘s Gerard Way is set to reissue his comic book series The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

The musician, whose comic The Umbrella Academy was adapted for Netflix last year, originally released the books in 2013. They served as a follow-up to MCR’s 2010 album ‘Danger Days’.

Now, it’s been confirmed that publisher Dark Horse will put out a hardcover Library Edition of the series.

“I am beyond excited that my co-creators and I get to release this gorgeous edition of ‘The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: California’,” Way said in a statement.

“Dark Horse really gives their hardcover presentations a lot of thought, and put a ton of creativity into the design. We also get a new cover by Becky Cloonan, and her work is always spectacular, as it is inside the pages of this volume.”

Upon the reissue’s announcement, Cloonan shared her cover over on Instagram. Check it out in the above post.

As Newsarama report, the new release will comprise the entire limited series as well as the Dead Satellites short story and a special sketchbook section.

The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: California Library Edition is set to arrive on September 2.

My Chemical Romance, meanwhile, made their long-awaited comeback late last year. The emo icons were due to tour more extensively in 2020, though their imminent shows have been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.