My Morning Jacket announce 2023 UK and European tour

My Morning Jacket have announced a UK and European tour for 2023 – find all the details below and buy tickets here.

The Kentucky-formed rock quintet will start the tour at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on May 30, followed by a show at the O2 Ritz Manchester the next day (May 31).

The band will then continue on to mainland Europe for shows and festival slots in Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and Portugal.

We're thrilled to announce our first tour in the UK/EU since 2015! We're jumping over the big beautiful Atlantic Ocean for a wonderful few UK/European nights in May & June. Sign up for pre-sale access to these shows at https://t.co/J7sbOvo4lq pic.twitter.com/lvZi4wF3Do — my morning jacket (@mymorningjacket) February 16, 2023

Frontman Jim James said in a statement: “Hard to believe it’s been eight years since we played a show overseas and all that time passing has built up a lot of energy and is getting us so excited to be back out there playing music in some of our favourite spots around the globe!

“We can’t wait to see everyone and begin a new chapter!”

Various pre-sales for the UK shows start from this Wednesday (February 22) and Thursday (23), before general sale goes live Friday (24) at 10am GMT. Buy your tickets here.

Find the full tour schedule below.

2023

MAY

30 – London, UK, O2 Forum Kentish Town

31 – Manchester, UK, O2 Ritz Manchester

JUNE

3 – Barcelona, Spain, Primavera Sound Barcelona

5 – Antwerp, Belgium, De Roma

6 – Utrecht, Netherlands, TivoliVredenburg

9 – Porto, Portugal, Primavera Sound Porto 2023

10 – Madrid Spain, Primavera Sound Madrid 2023

The tour announcement comes after the band announced three co-headline US shows with Fleet Foxes in August, their first ever live team-up.

Each night the respective band will play equal length sets at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley (August 18, 19) and The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (20).

My Morning Jacket’s self-titled ninth studio album came out in October 2021 via ATO Records, the first new music from the band since 2015’s ‘The Waterfall’.

“I hope this album brings people a lot of joy and relief, especially since we’ve all been cooped up for so long/ I know that feeling you get from driving around blasting music you love, or even lying in bed and crying to the music you love,” James said of the album upon its announcement. “The fact that we’re able to be a part of people’s lives in that way is so magical to us, and it feels really good that we’re still around to keep doing that.”