“My skeleton is the weak area”: Iggy Pop reveals he sometimes uses a cane

He talks about ageing in a new interview

Iggy Pop has said that he occasionally uses a cane to support his otherwise fit and healthy body.

The legendary rocker is known for parading his muscular body around the stage – which is still the case aged 72 – but there has been little talk of him ever needing physical aid.

He revealed in a new interview with The New Yorker that he sometimes needs a cane because his “skeleton is my weak area” despite his muscles, including in his midsection, remaining quite firm.

The musician also made small remarks about ageing, including how he sounds “nearer to my expiration” with regards to his stint as a BBC Radio 6 Music presenter (2015-present).

“Comparing my patter when I started the thing and my patter now, I sound nearer and nearer to my expiration,” he said. “I sound like Shrek.”

Elsewhere in the interview Pop addressed how reviled his band The Stooges were and the impact it had on him.

“It’s not a personal lack of confidence so much as an imposed one,” Pop said. “For a long time, I wasn’t doing that well on the industry side of things. There weren’t that many people coming to shows—sometimes there were very few people.

“I’m more cat than dog when it comes to how comfortable I allow myself to get, let’s put it that way. The phone rings; I get offered work. And, you know, there’s always my Apple stock,” he said, laughing. “I have taken pains to diversify outside of the music industry.”

In September Pop will release his eighteenth studio album, ‘Free’. It’s released on September 6 via Loma Vista/Caroline International and will be his first record since 2016’s ‘Post Pop Depression’.