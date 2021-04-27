Mykki Blanco announces new mini-album and shares atmospheric single ‘Love Me’

Mykki Blanco has announced their new mini-album ‘Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep’, and shared a new track ‘Love Me’ featuring Jamila Woods and Jay Cue. You can hear the atmospheric new track below.

“‘Love Me’ is essentially about so many forms of love, patience, trust, time,” Blanco said of the new track. “It is about the potion that is created when you sift through the ingredients that create “love”, the alchemy we as human beings take part in to convey these feelings deep inside of us.”

‘Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep’ arrives on June 18 via Transgressive Recordings, and also includes Blanco’s recent Hudson Mohawke co-produced single ‘Free Ride’. The likes of Blood Orange, Kari Faux and Bruno Ribeiro will feature.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

1. Trust A Little Bit (God Colony Version)

2. Free Ride

3. Summer Fling feat. Kari Faux

4. It’s Not My Choice feat. Blood Orange

5. Fuck Your Choices

6. Love Me feat. Jamila Woods and Jay Cue

7. Want From Me feat. Bruno Ribeiro

8. Patriarchy Ain’t The End Of Me

9. That’s Folks feat. Big Freedia

“For me, I am one of those artists who many would say has taken the longer road to get to where I am now, but it’s that journey which has been the reward because the journey really has been my life,” Blanco said of the release.

“The career has just been the outer shell to the deeper things that I’ve experienced, and I can only be here now because of this journey.”

It will be Blanco’s first release for Transgressive, with whom they announced their signing last month.