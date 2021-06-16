Mykki Blanco links up with Blood Orange for glittery new single ‘It’s Not My Choice’

Mykki Blanco has shared a suave new single titled ‘It’s Not My Choice’, a mid-tempo duet with London-based R&B artist Blood Orange (aka Devonté Hynes).

Built on soulful pad synths, jazzy horns and keys with understated percussion and a subtle, yet impactful bassline, the track sees Blanco and Hynes trade emotive lines touching on what a press release calls “the tug of war that is a dysfunctional relationship”.

Take a listen to ‘It’s Not My Choice’ below:

‘It’s Not My Choice’ is the fourth single from Blanco’s forthcoming mini-album ‘Broken Hearts And Beauty Sleep’, following ‘Free Ride’, ‘Love Me’ (which features Jamila Woods and Jay Cue) and the Kari Faux collaboration ‘Summer Fling’.

Serving as Blanco’s first longform effort since their signing to Transgressive in March, the record will be out this Friday (June 18), with physical copies due to land on October 1.

‘Broken Hearts And Beauty Sleep’ follows Blanco’s eponymous 2016 album. In a press release, they explained why the new record took almost five years to complete, saying: “For me, I am one of those artists who many would say has taken the longer road to get to where I am now, but it’s that journey which has been the reward.

“Because the journey really has been my life; the career has just been the outer shell to the deeper things that I’ve experienced, and I can only be here now because of this journey.”

Hynes, on the other hand, has kept busy in 2021 with a full slate of projects, including an appearance on Paul McCartney’s latest album, ‘McCartney III: Imagined’ and two scores: one for the Gia Coppola film Mainstream, and the other for HBO miniseries We Are Who We Are.