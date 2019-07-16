Mysterious Rammstein logos spotted across London

Is a show in the capital about to be announced?

Rammstein fans have spotted a number of the band’s logos appearing across London.

The German metal icons’ trademark ‘R’ sign has been clocked on Tower Bridge, the Tate Modern, the German Embassy and Marble Arch. Further logos are continuing to be found at other locations in the capital.

Check out further snaps here (via Kerrang!)

With the band recently announcing a huge show for Coventry next summer, it now appears that a 2020 London outing could also be on the cards. As it stands, the Ricoh Arena show next June is Rammstein’s only English date of the year.

Ahead of the performance, Rammstein will take to the stage at Belfast’s Boucher Playing Fields.

The newly-added dates and cryptic hints at more appearances follow the band’s Milton Keynes show earlier this month, which saw them bring their pyrotechnic spectacular to a wowed UK audience.

Reviewing the appearance, NME wrote: “Lots of bands have pyro onstage. Many bands have big pyro onstage. But how many bands have pyro all around the arena? Whether you’re in the front row, somewhere in the middle of the crowd, or stood nursing your pint at the very back, at this Rammstein show you’ll never be more than a metre or two from huge bursts of fire.”

Meanwhile, Rammstein’s track ‘Engel’ was recently covered by Metallica during Lars Ulrich and co’s show in Berlin.