Mystery Jets and Let’s Eat Grandma lead secret set additions for Glastonbury 2019

Place your bets on the Mystery Jets...

Mystery Jets and Let’s Eat Grandma will perform secret sets at Glastonbury 2019 as part of celebrations to mark Transgressive’s 15th anniversary.

The influential indie label will stage a takeover of the fabled Rabbit Hole on the Friday night of the festival (June 28).

Considered to be one of Glastonbury’s most elusive areas, the Rabbit Hole will play host to the two bands between 12-4am, along with an appearance from new Transgressive signing Arlo Parks and a string of DJ sets.

“We’re absolutely over the moon to bring Mystery Jets, one of the first bands we ever worked with, plus our brand new family addition, Arlo Parks, to the line-up alongside the one and only Let’s Eat Grandma,” said Trangressive co-founder Toby L.”The Rabbit Hole has been our favourite place to end up, delirious and bewildered, in recent years at Glastonbury, ’til God knows when.

He continued: “To have the opportunity to curate and book a selection of our roster is a weird dream come true. And for anyone that enters between the hours of 12am and 4am on Friday evening, we’d love to invite you to join this surreal, beautiful dream with us.”

Although the official location of the Rabbit Hole is never officially revealed, it’s believed that the secret zone is located near Glastonbury’s recognisable Ribbon Tower – with punters told to keep an eye out for carrot-themed decorations.

You can find all the latest information on Glastonbury’s secret sets here, while all the essential info on the entire festival can be found here.