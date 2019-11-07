Mystery Jets announce details of rescheduled UK tour

"We promised we'd be back."

Mystery Jets have announced the rescheduled dates for their UK tour, after health issues forced the band to delay the shows and the release of their latest album.

The London band announced in September that they would be postponing the dates after frontman Blaine Harrison underwent surgery to treat an infection.

Now, it’s been confirmed that they’ll hit the road once more in April 2020. All original tickets remain valid. Check out the new dates in full below.

April 2020

10 – Manchester, Academy 2

11 – Kendall, Brewery Arts Centre

13 – Leeds, Wardrobe

14 – Glasgow, Oran Mor

16 – Edinburgh, Caves

17 – Newcastle, Riverside

19 – Hull, Welly Club

20 – Leicester, O2 Academy 2

22 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

24 – Bristol, Trinity

25 – Birmingham, Mill

27 – Oxford, O2 Academy

28 – Norwich, Waterfront

29 – Brighton, Concorde 2

The band will also release new album ‘A Billion Heartbeats’ in January 2020, after pushing the release back from September 2019.

Harrison, who lives with Spinal Bifida, previously explained how the infection forced him to undergo emergency surgery.