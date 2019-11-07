Mystery Jets announce details of rescheduled UK tour
"We promised we'd be back."
Mystery Jets have announced the rescheduled dates for their UK tour, after health issues forced the band to delay the shows and the release of their latest album.
The London band announced in September that they would be postponing the dates after frontman Blaine Harrison underwent surgery to treat an infection.
Now, it’s been confirmed that they’ll hit the road once more in April 2020. All original tickets remain valid. Check out the new dates in full below.
April 2020
10 – Manchester, Academy 2
11 – Kendall, Brewery Arts Centre
13 – Leeds, Wardrobe
14 – Glasgow, Oran Mor
16 – Edinburgh, Caves
17 – Newcastle, Riverside
19 – Hull, Welly Club
20 – Leicester, O2 Academy 2
22 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
24 – Bristol, Trinity
25 – Birmingham, Mill
27 – Oxford, O2 Academy
28 – Norwich, Waterfront
29 – Brighton, Concorde 2
The band will also release new album ‘A Billion Heartbeats’ in January 2020, after pushing the release back from September 2019.
Harrison, who lives with Spinal Bifida, previously explained how the infection forced him to undergo emergency surgery.
“It is with a lump in my throat that I bring you the following news from my bed at Chelsea and Westminster hospital, a place that has become something of a home for me over the years,” he said in September.
“Early on Saturday morning (September 14), I awoke with a swelling in my thigh and a temperature in the high thirties. Upon arrival at A&E I was put straight onto the emergency operation list to halt an infection close to my bone from spreading around my body.”
He later confirmed that he was “healing up” at home after the successful procedure.
Harrison also told NME that ‘A Billion Heartbeats’ sees them tackling the state of the world for the first time and how it proved to be one of their most “direct” albums so far.