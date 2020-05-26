Mystery Jets announce new podcast series with guests including Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien and Idles’ Joe Talbot

Mystery Jets have announced details of a new podcast series which will see the band teaming up with prominent musicians and activists to discuss the biggest topics of the day.

Things Worth Fighting For​ launches on June 1 with a debut episode which sees singer Blaine Harrison discussing the refugee crisis and aid work with Josie Naughton from Help Refugees.

Other topics for the series include justice for the families affected by the Grenfell Tower blaze, racial and class discrimination in Britain, protest culture, homelessness and addiction, toxic masculinity, the NHS and mental health in the digital age.

Advertisement

Harrison will be joined by an array of high-profile guests, including Idles singer Joe Talbot, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien and Billy Bragg. Other notable contributors include The Good Immigrant writer Nikesh Shukla and Renni Eddo-Lodge, who wrote Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race. You can listen to the trailer here.

It follows the release of Mystery Jets’ sixth album ‘A Billion Heartbeats‘, which was released in April 2020.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “With protest songs and celebrations of the NHS all part of their new identity, it’s a wildly successful take on the world at large as the band enter a new decade. Far from just indie survivors, it seems like these Jets have still got plenty of fuel left in the tank.”