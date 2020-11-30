Mystery Jets announce socially distanced Christmas gig in London

Mystery Jets are set to play a special socially distanced Christmas gig in London next month – get all the details below.

The band will take to the Clapham Grand on December 19, with support coming from Ferris & Sylvester and DJ Rowena Alice.

“This will be an intimate, socially-distanced seated show with level access,” the band wrote on Twitter, announcing the gig.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Wednesday (December 2) at 9am GMT via DICE. Get full details on the gig here.

Support from our friends @FerrisSylvester and DJ @Rowenaaaaa Tickets live Weds 9am @dicefm https://t.co/m93VwUwTPN XMJs pic.twitter.com/irRKIBskMo — Mystery Jets (@mysteryjets) November 30, 2020

South London venue Clapham Grand hosted Frank Turner for a government-backed trial show back in July, although manager Ally Wolf later admitted that the pilot “did not succeed” in providing a blueprint for the return of live music in the coronavirus era.

“The Clapham Grand is an incredibly versatile space,” Wolf added. “I can sell 200 table tickets for a show and make it work for live music, comedy, drag, movies… Multiple event formats fit in the venue because of the nature of its design.

“It’s really important for the venue to be able to bring the industry onside because I want to bring concerts back. Otherwise I might just burn half a million pounds and come back in Easter, by which point there will be no venue to come back to and everything will have dropped off a cliff.”

Mystery Jets released their latest album ‘A Billion Heartbeats’ in April. “With protest songs and celebrations of the NHS all part of their new identity, it’s a wildly successful take on the world at large as the band enter a new decade,” NME wrote of the album in a four-star review.

Earlier on this summer, the band launched a new podcast series with guests including Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien and Idles’ Joe Talbot and topics ranging from justice for the families affected by the Grenfell Tower blaze, racial and class discrimination in Britain and homelessness to addiction, toxic masculinity, the NHS and mental health in the digital age.