Mystery Jets, Let’s Eat Grandma, and more join Reading & Leeds 2019 line-up

Transgressive Records will celebrate their 15th birthday at the Bank Hol bash

Mystery Jets and Let’s Eat Grandma are set to perform at this month’s Reading & Leeds festivals to celebrate Transgressive Records’ 15th anniversary.

After taking over Glastonbury’s Rabbit Hole back in June, the indie label will continue the party at the August Bank Holiday dual event. Transgressive will set up camp in the Alternative Stage tent on the Friday night (August 23) in Reading, before heading up north for Saturday and Sunday evening.

Mystery Jets, Let’s Eat Grandma, and Steel Banglez will play live sets in Leeds, while Circa Waves will take to the decks for a special Reading DJ set. BBC Radio 1’s Jack Saunders is also due to appear as part of the stage’s ‘House Party DJ Battle’.

Check out the announcement post below.

“To mark our 15th birthday year, we are now able to announce our return to Reading & Leeds, the ultimate climax to the summer,” said Toby L, Transgressive Records co-founder. “We’ve pushed the boat out this year, bringing Transgressive alumni Mystery Jets and Circa Waves along for the weekend, not to mention current stars Let’s Eat Grandma.

“We’ve also gone big on the Sunday, to ensure the party doesn’t slow down – Steel Banglez is one of the biggest pop crossover names of recent times and will keep things moving right until the bitter end. And what the hell, we’re also going to throw a Beyonce versus Drake set straight afterwards, just two sets of DJs and hosts/MC’s dishing out the biggest jams from their respective catalogues. Bring on the August Bank Holiday weekend.”

Last month, Reading & Leeds unveiled the line-up for the BBC Music Introducing stage. The new additions joined headliners The 1975, Foo Fighters, Twenty One Pilots and Post Malone on the 2019 bill.

In other news, it recently confirmed that Reading & Leeds will be banning all single-use plastics from their festivals by 2021, after Glastonbury became the first high-profile event to do so this year.