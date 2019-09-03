Mystery Jets share emotional new track ‘History Has Its Eyes On You’, inspired by 2017 Women’s March

Placard messages informed the song's lyrics

Mystery Jets have released a new single called ‘History Has Its Eyes On You’, which was inspired by 2017’s Women’s March. Listen below.

The London indie outfit are due to release their new album ‘A Billion Heartbeats’ on September 27. It follows on from 2016’s ‘Curve Of The Earth’ and has already been previewed with the songs ‘Screwdriver’ and ‘Hospital Radio‘.

Now, Blaine Harrison and co. have offered up another taste of the LP with an emotional new cut. “Be who you needed when you were younger,” the frontman urges in the track’s chorus refrain, before a synth lead riff and twinkling keys appear.

“The inspiration for this song came from the Women’s March in January 2017,” Blaine Harrison said of penning ‘History Has Its Eyes On You’. “At the time I was away on a writing trip in Iceland, staying in a remote fishing village which was very cut off from civilisation. One afternoon I was out hiking and when I found some phone signal, I saw all these pictures my friends were sharing from the march, not just in the UK but all over the world – it was the largest single-day march in US history.

“I felt very emotional and suddenly had this strong sense of the need to return home and be present, to show up.”

Harrison went on to say that “the messages on the placards permeated the lyrics”, explaining that the words were “some of the funniest and saddest things I had ever read, many of them written by young girls.”

He added: “What I saw compelled me to try and communicate how important female role models had been not only in my life growing up, but in cultural spaces throughout history.”

Mystery Jets’ new record will be followed by a UK tour in November, which will conclude with a show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London. You can find the full schedule of dates below.

November 5: Cambridge Junction

November 6: Birmingham Mill

November 7: Norwich Waterfront

November 9: Lincoln 2Q Festival

November 10: Newcastle Riverside

November 11: Edinburgh Caves

November 12: Glasgow Oran Mor

November 14: Manchester Academy 2

November 15: Leeds Wardrobe

November 16: Hull Welly

November 18: Brighton Concorde 2

November 19: Bristol Trinity

November 20: Shepherds Bush O2 Empire

Ahead of their headline tour, Mystery Jets will join Blossoms and Shame for an intimate performance at London’s Oval Space this Saturday (September 7). The special ‘Goose Island Presents Hop Party’ event also features Rob Da Bank, Park Hotel and Hackney Colliery Band.