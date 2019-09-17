Mystery Jets postpone the release of new album ‘A Billion Heartbeats’ and all UK tour dates

It comes after frontman Blaine Harrison was hospitalised over the weekend

Mystery Jets have been forced to postpone the release of their forthcoming new album ‘A Billion Heartbeats’ and all forthcoming UK tour dates.

The news follows frontman Blaine Harrison being taken to hospital for an emergency operation after being struck down by an infection.

In a post on their official Twitter page, which you can read in full below, he wrote: “It is with a lump in my throat that I bring you the following news from my bed at Chelsea and Westminster hospital, a place that has become something of a home for me over the years.

“Early on Saturday morning (September 14), I awoke with a swelling in my thigh and a temperature in the high thirties. Upon arrival at A&E I was put straight onto the emergency operation list to halt an infection close to my bone from spreading around my body.”

The singer revealed that he had similar problems over the summer but he continued with their summer shows and was planning to go for surgery in November until the incident at the weekend.

He added: “We have decided to reluctantly postpone the release of ‘A Billion Heartbeats’ to the beginning of next year including instore shows and the UK tour. We believe in these songs too much to not give them our all, and love our fans too much to not bring the show you deserve.”

‘A Billion Heartbeats’ was due to be released on September 27, with their UK tour due to kick off at Cambridge Junction on November 5 before wrapping up at Shepherds Bush O2 Empire on November 20.

The band also recently released new single ‘History Has Its Eyes On You’ which was inspired by the 2017’s Women’s March.