Mystery Jets have announced that they will be hosting an evening of conversation that will address climate change, mental health, gender equality and more.

The band will hold a series of roundtable talks entitled Speakers’ Corner at an as yet unrevealed Central London location inspired by the themes of their upcoming seventh album, ‘A Billion Heartbeats’.

Taking place on January 21, a description of the event reads: “A series of filmed round table talks with a host of incredible activists, writers and comedians joining us to tackle some of the biggest discussions today, including; the climate emergency, gender equality, mental health, the refugee crisis and inclusivity.”

Giving fans the opportunity to join them, Mystery Jets shared a link for people to sign up.

An evening of conversation, in Central London, inspired by the themes of ‘A Billion Heartbeats’ 21 January 2020 For the chance to come along and join the conversation, click the here: https://t.co/GQaqgnj8eZ pic.twitter.com/ZYKfPSGcmE — Mystery Jets (@mysteryjets) January 14, 2020

Originally scheduled for 2019 release, Mystery Jets’ ‘A Billion Heartbeats’ new album was pushed back after frontman Blaine Harrison was taken to hospital and underwent surgery to treat an infection. It will now be released Spring 2020.

Not only postponing the release of their new album, but Mystery Jets were also forced to reschedule a series of tour dates for their UK tour. It has now been confirmed that the new dates will take place in April.

Mystery Jets’ April dates are as follows:

10 – Manchester, Academy 2

11 – Kendall, Brewery Arts Centre

13 – Leeds, Wardrobe

14 – Glasgow, Oran Mor

16 – Edinburgh, Caves

17 – Newcastle, Riverside

19 – Hull, Welly Club

20 – Leicester, O2 Academy 2

22 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

24 – Bristol, Trinity

25 – Birmingham, Mill

27 – Oxford, O2 Academy

28 – Norwich, Waterfront

29 – Brighton, Concorde 2