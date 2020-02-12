Mystery Jets have shared new song ‘A Billion Heartbeats’, the anthemic title track to their upcoming album of the same name.

The album was set to be released last September, but was postponed (along with a UK tour) after frontman Blaine Harrison was hospitalised.

Harrison gave fans an update on his health later that month, saying: “I’m delighted to say after two rounds of surgery and a week’s stay under the watchful eyes of the incredible nurses of the St Mary’s Abbot Ward at Chelsea and Westminster hospital, I am now happily home and healing up.”

‘A Billion Heartbeats’ will now be released on April 3, and you can hear the title track below.

The band will also head out on a rescheduled UK tour that same month, originally set for last September.

The shows begin in Manchester on April 10, finishing up on the 29th in Brighton at the Concorde 2.

Speaking to NME last year about ‘A Billion Heartbeats’, the band said they wanted the album to “feel like it was punching you in the face.”

“There’s always a fear as an artist, if you engage in what’s going on in the world, there’s a danger of alienating your audience,” frontman Blaine Harrison said of the album’s political themes. The band are vocal supporters of the NHS and climate change protests.

“It’s something we’ve always been mindful about and approaching this record, it is a collection of songs about what’s going on in the outside world. We’ve been very mindful about not being too on the nose, it’s definitely not preachy.” Watch the interview in full below.

Mystery Jets’ rescheduled UK tour dates are as follows:

April

10 – Manchester, Academy 2

11 – Kendall, Brewery Arts Centre

13 – Leeds, Wardrobe

14 – Glasgow, Oran Mor

16 – Edinburgh, Caves

17 – Newcastle, Riverside

19 – Hull, Welly Club

20 – Leicester, O2 Academy 2

22 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

24 – Bristol, Trinity

25 – Birmingham, Mill

27 – Oxford, O2 Academy

28 – Norwich, Waterfront

29 – Brighton, Concorde 2

May

01 – Cambridge, Junction