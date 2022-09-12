Mystikal could face life sentence after being indicted on first-degree rape charges

Mystikal could face a life sentence if he’s found guilty of a rape charge.

The rapper, real name Michael Lawrence Tyler, has been indicted by Louisiana jury on charges of first-degree rape from an alleged sexual assault that is said to have occurred at his Lousiana home in late July.

If found guilty, the 51-year-old will face a life sentence under state law. The rapper, who remains in custody at the Ascension Parish Prison without the possibility of bail, hasn’t publicly denied the charges.

His lawyer Joel Pearce told reporters of the recent charges. “It means nothing. We look forward to our day in court” [via Variety].

Tyler became a lifetime registered sex offender in 2004 following a conviction for sexual assault and extortion.

The New Orleans rapper who is best known for his 2000 song ‘Shake It Fast’ has also been handed counts of criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery and numerous drug possession accusations in the current case of alleged first-degree rape, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

In a warrant, sheriff’s deputies have accused Tyler of attacking a female in a violent encounter on the night of July 30 during which he allegedly took her car keys and sexually assaulted her.

In August, Tyler was denied bond and sacked his lawyer in favour of another attorney who had previously represented him in another sexual assault case in 2017, the charges of which were eventually dropped. The case was dismissed due to lack of evidence.

In 2003, Tyler pleaded guilty to other crimes. He had forced his victim to perform sex acts on him and two bodyguards.

He was released from prison in 2010 after serving six years for sexual battery and extortion. In 2012 he spent three months in jail for violating the terms of his probation.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.