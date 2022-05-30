N-Dubz add new dates to their UK tour

N-Dubz have added six new dates to their UK tour.
It comes after the group announced their return last month while sharing details of a new single and UK arena tour.
The London group, which consists of Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa, split in 2011 after releasing three albums together: ‘Uncle B’ (2008), ‘Against All Odds’ (2009) and ‘Love.Live.Life’ (2010).
After reports about their 2022 reunion first emerged at the start of the year, N-Dubz officially confirmed that they’ve reformed in May.
N-Dubz will tour in November and December on their ‘Back To The Future Tour’, marking the group’s first live shows together in 11 years.
Now, in addition to those dates already announced, the group have unveiled six new further dates in Cardiff, Liverpool, Sheffield, Newcastle, Manchester and London.
Tickets for the shows are on sale now and you can buy them here. Check out the dates below:
November
7 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
8 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
10 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
11 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
12 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
14 – International Centre, Bournemouth
15 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
17 – The O2, London
18 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
19 – AO Arena, Manchester
22 – AO Arena, Manchester
22 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
23 – The O2, London
24 – The O2, London
26 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
27 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
28 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
29 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff – new date
December
1 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool – new date
2 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield – new date
3 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle – new date
4 – AO Arena, Manchester – new date
6 – O2 Arena, London – new date
During N-Dubz’s hiatus, Dappy released his debut solo album ‘Bad Intentions’ in 2012, received a suspended jail sentence in 2017 and helped save a man’s life last year.
Fazer has also released solo material and worked in music production, although he filed for bankruptcy in 2013.
Tulisa became an actress and X Factor judge as well as releasing her solo record ‘The Female Boss’ in 2012 with two standalone singles following in 2019.