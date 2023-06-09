N-Dubz share ‘Habibti’ and announce their first album in 13 years, ‘Timeless’

N-Dubz have announced that they will be releasing their first album in 13 years, their long-awaited fourth album ‘Timeless’.

The trio returned to music last year with their single ‘Charmer’ and embarked on their reunion arena tour around the UK.

Now, the UK rap trio have posted the artwork and trailer for new album ‘Timeless’, revealing that the record will be released on August 4 and is now available for pre-order. A press release describes ‘Timeless’ as “some of their best work yet” and tackles issues such as toxic relationships, mental health, and growing up in inner-city London.

The band have also shared their new single ‘Habibti’, described as “a Michael Jackson-inspired sexy summertime banger about texting back-and-forth with a new beau”.

In the past week, the trio have been teasing the announcement by sharing candid videos from photo shoots and studio sessions.

Tulisa alluded to the new album in an Instagram post in March, showing the mansion the group rented out for their recording space.

N-Dubz have released two singles this year so far: with ‘Trust No One (Tour Bus Freestyle)’ arriving in February after being recorded on the bus during their sold-out 27-stop arena tour, before they dropped the electro–pop track ‘February’ and signed a new global deal with EMI Records.

N-Dubz found early success with three consecutive platinum-selling albums: 2008’s ‘Uncle B’, 2009’s ‘Against All Odds’ and 2010’s ‘Love.Live.Life’. The group have won four MOBO awards, including Best Newcomer in 2007, and Best Album and Best UK Act in 2009.

A week after the album is released, the trio will headline their own show at Gunnersbury Park with Tion Wayne and Venbee as supporting acts.