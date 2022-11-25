N-Dubz announce Tion Wayne and Venbee as supports for Gunnersbury Park show

N-Dubz have announced their two special guests for their show at London’s Gunnersbury Park next year.

Rapper Tion Wayne and drum & bass rising star Venbee will be opening for the trio at their only hometown show of 2023, which is taking place on August 11. More support acts are set to be announced in due course. It’s one of a number of outdoor shows the group will be playing next year – they will also be taking to the stage in Brighton, Margate, Scarborough and Cardiff.

“I’m so gassed to be playing on the same stage as my childhood idols,” said Venbee. “Can’t wait for the show.”

N-Dubz are currently in the middle of their first live tour together in just over a decade after reuniting earlier this year. Earlier this week, fans were left disappointed and frustrated when their show at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena was called off five minutes after they were due on stage because Dappy was unwell. According to Nottinghamshire Live, their support act had already performed before the news reached the audience.

An attendee told the BBC that the atmosphere in the arena became “really scary” after the announcement. “Everyone was fuming, they were throwing drinks on the stage and pouring beer everywhere,” she said. “There was fighting and people were going up to the stewards to ask what was going on.”

However, a Motorpoint Arena spokesperson added some social media reports of disturbances were “wholly inaccurate”.

IMAGINE you’re sat in the arena for almost 2 HOURS, for @ndubz to postpone the show 5 minutes after they’re supposed to be on stage. This show could’ve been postponed HOURS ago if Dappy was unwell. Absolutely appalling #NDubz @nottinghamarena #Dappy pic.twitter.com/prDwMVbavf — Ashleigh (@AshGarrod) November 22, 2022

No other shows were cancelled, with the tour resuming in London the following night (November 23) even though Dappy said his voice “wasn’t fully back”. The Nottingham show has been rescheduled for December 7.

The trio released a new song, ‘Charmer’ in May this year. There has been no official word yet on whether any more new music will follow.