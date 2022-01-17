N-Dubz are reportedly set to reunite and release new music in 2022

It’s been reported that N-Dubz are set to reunite and are looking to release new music before the end of 2022.

According to The Mirror, the trio of Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer are currently in the studio working on new music, with an aim to release something at Christmas.

A source said: “The long awaited reunion of N-Dubz is on the cards, with the plan being that new music will be ready before the end of the year.”

Ahead of new N-Dubz music though, both Fazer and Dappy will release solo tunes, with Fazer’s ‘Tears’ – a “deeply personal” track about “losing loved ones” – out next month.

N-Dubz released their debut album ‘Uncle B’ in 2008 after winning the MOBO award for best newcomer a year earlier. ‘Against All Odds’ was released in 2009 with ‘Love,Life.Live’ coming in 2010. The band achieved three top ten singles (‘I Need You’, ‘We Dance Again’ and ‘Best Behaviour’) before they went on hiatus in 2011 after releasing a greatest hits album.

At the time, both Tulisa and Dappy said the break would only last a couple of years while they worked on their solo careers and in 2017, Fazer said a reunion would “100 per cent” happen. “That’s definitely going to come really soonish. Not right now, we’ve all got individual things we’re focusing on at the minute, but obviously it’s all about timing.”

Fazer continued: “It was never a fallout, we took a break when we were at the peak. We’d literally just finished an arena tour, so we thought, ‘Let’s do it while we’re on a high’.”

Since their split, Dappy has experienced various run-ins with the law, released his debut solo album ‘Bad Intentions’ in 2012 and helped save a man’s life last year.

Fazer has also released solo material, worked in music production and filed for bankruptcy in 2013 while Tulisa became an actress and X Factor judge, as well as releasing her critically-panned solo record ‘The Female Boss’ in 2012 with two standalone singles following in 2019.

The band had previously promised to reunite in 2015 in the style of The Black-Eyed Peas.