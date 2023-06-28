N-Dubz set to perform free London pop-up gig this Friday

N-Dubz have announced details of free pop-up gig in London this Friday (June 30) ahead of their upcoming album.

Last year, the trio reunited after an 11-year hiatus, before sharing comeback single ‘Charmer’ and embarking on a 27-stop reunion tour which was mostly sold out.

This Friday (June 30), the iconic British pop–grime band will perform a free surprise show for 2,000 fans at BOXPARK Wembley. The concert is set to start at 6pm and end at 8pm, with tickets available here.

The pop-up gig, in partnership with Festival Republic, will warm the duo up for their headline show at Gunnersbury Park on August 11, with Tion Wayne and Venbee set to support.

N-Dubz will finally release their fourth record ‘Timeless’ next month. Available to available pre-order now, the record is set to drop on August 4.

Tulisa confirmed the album in an Instagram post, sharing a video of their recording space where they spent five weeks working on the record.

In an interview with Official Charts, Fazer said: “With this new album, we’re touching on so many different situations that are relevant to today. There aren’t many artists right now that are speaking for people, giving them hope or helping them to think ‘Oh my God, they’re going through the same shit I’m going through.'”

In 2011, Fazer, Dappy, and Tulisa disbanded to pursue solo careers– with Dappy and Tulisa releaing solo material while Fazer became a platinum-selling producer, whose discography includes a credit on K-pop group BTS on 2016’s ‘Lost’.

N-Dubz earned early success with their three albums, 2008’s ‘Uncle B’, 2009’s ‘Against all Odds’ and 2010’s ‘Love.Live.Life’. They also won four MOBO awards, including Best Newcomer in 2007, and Best Album and Best Act in 2009.

In January, N-Dubz signed a new two-album deal with EMI Records and, in April, signed a global deal with the label. A representative said: “For years it looked like they were never going to reunite but after the success of their tour, they found themselves with multiple offers on the table.”