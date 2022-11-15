N.Flying announce ‘DWUW: Do What You Want’ 2023 US tour dates

K-pop band N.Flying have announced the cities and dates for their upcoming ‘DWUW: Do What You Want’ US concert tour.

Earlier today (November 15), concert production company Studio PAV took to Twitter to reveal the US cities and dates that the five-member FNC Entertainment group will be performing in come January 2023.

N.Flying will kick off their six-date tour in New York City before proceeding to Chicago, Puerto Rico, Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles. The dates for their US tour are:

January 2023

Friday 13 – New York, New York

Sunday 15 – Chicago, Illinois

Tuesday 17 – San Juan, Puerto Rico

Thursday 19 – Atlanta, Georgia

Friday 20 – Houston, Texas

Sunday 22 – Los Angeles, California

Ticket details and venues have yet to be revealed at the time of publication and are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

N.Flying’s US tour comes after their two ‘Into The Light’ Asia tour stops in Thailand and Taiwan this year. The band are expected to perform songs from their latest record ‘Dearest’, which was released earlier in October and was led by the single ‘I Like You’. The mini-album is the group’s first music since October 2021’s ‘Turbulence’, which was repackaged from their June 2021 studio album ‘Man On The Moon’.

Notably, ‘Dearest’ is N.Flying’s final project as a full group before members Cha Hun and Kim Jae-hyun enlist for military duty by the end of 2022, though the group told NME in an interview that they weren’t focusing on that while making the record. “Of course, we have to fulfil our duty as citizens,” Kim said. “However, we are preparing lots of things to show. It’s not that I put a lot of effort into this album because it’s our last time before enlistment, but I think I focused more on meeting [fanbase] N.Fia after a long time since our comeback. So I want to enjoy that feeling more.”