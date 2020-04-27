Nadine Coyle says Girls Aloud are “in talks” for 20th anniversary reunion in 2022

Nadine Coyle has confirmed that Girls Aloud are in talks to reunite, ahead of their 20th anniversary.

The girl band will mark two decades since they were formed on Pop Stars: The Rivals in 2022, and Coyle has confirmed that they’re now discussing potential plans to mark the milestone.

Speaking on the Thanks A Million podcast, Coyle said: “There’s been loads of conversations and people now are getting in contact, like, ‘What do we do?’ It’s still early.

“I’m 34 years old so to think that I’ve been doing anything for 20 years is shocking, isn’t it?”

The pop group, which also featured Cheryl Tweedy, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh, split in 2009 after scoring four number one singles including their debut hit ‘Sound of the Underground’, ‘The Promise’ and ‘I’ll Stand By You’.

They subsequently reunited in 2012 for an arena tour to mark their 10th anniversary.

Walsh also teased a reunion last month, telling The Sun: “It will have been 20 years in 2022, it’s a long way off still. Everybody is busy at the moment, but I have a lot of love for all the girls, I’m proud of all of them.”

She added: “All the songs feel like a distant memory, but if I hear them then I think they’re good, I’m glad I still get to spend time with the girls and see them. Our outfits were racy, but we were girls’ girls and about looking glamorous and having something to aspire to.”

Nicola Roberts expressed her desire to reunite the band earlier this year, and explained that she would “love to get back with the girls” for the 20th anniversary of their first single ‘Sound of the Underground’.