Nadine Shah announces new album ‘Filthy Underneath’

Nadine Shah has announced a new album, ‘Filthy Underneath’, and shared its lead single ‘Topless Mother’.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Kitchen Sink’ is set to be released on February 23, 2024, and marks the first release on the brand new EMI North label, which is based in Leeds and is the first major British label operating a physical space outside of London.

Shah had been teasing the album last week, and, per a press release, it “chronicles a period of unprecedented turbulence” in Shah’s life “with renewed emphasis on placing melody and movement front and centre”. She has collaborated once again with longtime co-writer and producer Ben Hillier.

The announcement coincides with the release of the album’s lead single ‘Topless Mother’. Speaking about the track, Shah said: “It’s a song about a counsellor I worked with that I couldn’t get along with. I’m pretty certain the feeling was mutual. And I’m also pretty certain she’d find this funny. Some people just don’t click and some arseholes like me write songs about it.”

The song was inspired by a series of “comically tense” exchanges between the pair, leading to the counsellor bursting into tears when she felt she wasn’t getting anywhere with her patient.

Check out ‘Topless Mother’ below:

Meanwhile, Shah has also announced a handful of ‘Filthy Underneath’ preview shows. She will be playing in Brighton tomorrow night (October 19) and will also make stops in Glasgow on October 29 and London on November 3. Find tickets here.

She will also be opening for Young Fathers later this month in London (October 21), Manchester (28) and Edinburgh (31). Find any remaining tickets for those shows here.

Nadine Shah’s ‘Filthy Underneath’ preview shows are as follows:

OCTOBER

19 – Brighton, Chalk

29 – Glasgow, King Tut’s

NOVEMBER

3 – London, Lower Third