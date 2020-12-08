Nadine Shah announces “one-off” London show for 2021

Nadine Shah has announced a live-streamed show at The Barbican in London.

The singer-songwriter will perform her latest album ‘Kitchen Sink’ in its entirety at the performing arts centre on March 30, 2021.

Shah confirmed the “one-off” concert on Twitter earlier today (December 8), writing “Consider this your save the date.” Check out the post below.

Her appearance will form part of the venue’s Live From The Barbican series, which will also include performances from the likes of Jonny Greenwood, Anna Meredith, This Is The Kit and more.

I’m delighted to announce that I’ll be playing a one-off performance of Kitchen Sink in FULL at the beautiful @BarbicanCentre on March 30th. Consider this your save the date. ❤️ general tickets go up Friday 10am here: https://t.co/hzSOt22o2S pic.twitter.com/OU6QJvyTXV — Nadine Shah (@nadineshah) December 8, 2020

A limited number of fans will be permitted to attend the shows, with The Barbican having reduced its capacity in line with current social distancing rules. Tickets to watch in person are priced between £20 and £30, while admission to the online stream costs £12.50.

You can purchase tickets to Shah’s performance from 10am (GMT) this coming Friday (December 11) here.

Announcing Live From The Barbican in September, the venue’s managing director, Nicholas Kenyon, said: “The autumn concerts have been designed and produced with both digital streaming and live audiences in mind and developed entirely in-house.

“This has made us more flexible and agile, and we hope to continue to use this technology in the future to bring our programming to wider audiences on and offline, nationally and internationally. Who knows what the future holds, but livestreaming will play an increasing role in concert presentations going forward.”

Meanwhile, Nadine Shah recently revealed that she’s had to temporarily move in with her parents as a result of her touring income being cut due to the coronavirus crisis.

It came as part of a recent article for The Guardian, in which the musician accused major streaming platforms of treating new and non-mainstream artists unfairly while benefiting “superstars and super record labels”.

Shah joined Elbow‘s Guy Garvey, Radiohead‘s Ed O’Brien and Gomez‘s Tom Gray at a Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) inquiry last month to suggest improvements in how the streaming economy pays.