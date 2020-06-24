Nadine Shah explores “dating a younger man” on new track ‘Club Cougar’

Nadine Shah has shared a new song ‘Club Cougar’ – you can listen to it below.

The track, which explores the theme of older women dating young men, follows on from previous releases ‘Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)’, ‘Trad’ and ‘Buckfast’ and is taken from her new album ‘Kitchen Sink’.

“There’s many names for a woman who dates a younger man,” she told DIY. “Can you think of any examples of names given to men that date younger women? (Without listing off reams of Hollywood actors!).”

Advertisement

She added: “Much of this album is about contradiction. This song is especially.”

Describing her new album, which is released this Friday (June 26), Shah previously said: “It’s a conversation between me and so many of my friends in our 30s. There’s that panic that so many of us have that we are running out of time, when it comes to having children.

“It’s like when we were younger we all made our own timelines in our minds of when we thought we would do certain things. If you were to tell 14 year-old me I’d be 34, unmarried and have no children I’d have never believed it. Lots of my friends I’ve spoken to did this very same thing.”

She added: “My entire friend circle of women I grew up with now have children. I’ve watched some of the biggest idiots (I say that totally in jest!) become the most amazing mothers. I’m happy for them, properly happy for them. I worry for them whenever they doubt themselves and am here for them to support them when they need me. I’m proud of them. But you can’t help but compare your situation to the ones around you and this is what a lot of me and other female friends are feeling in our 30’s and 40’s. This pressure.”