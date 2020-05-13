Nadine Shah explores gaslighting on new track ‘Buckfast’

Nadine Shah has shared a new song called ‘Buckfast’ – you can listen to it below.

The musician is set to release her fourth album ‘Kitchen Sink’ on June 15. She previewed the project with its title track last month, which followed on from first single ‘Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)’.

Shah has now shared another single which she explained is about “a toxic relationship” and the psychological tactic of gaslighting.

“[Buckfast] is definitely not my drink of choice or one that I would admit to drinking anyway,” she said. “I like the idea that it is brewed by Benedictine monks though, makes it seem that bit classier.

“But like this song, we hide our bad habits, the ‘food too embarrassing’, unworthy of our Instagram feed,” Shah continued. “The food we scrape together when we feel so shite and can’t take ourselves to the shop so make up a concoction of condiments leftover from old Indian takeaways and cut the corner of mould off the bread meals.”

Continuing the with the song’s lyrical themes, its official visual shows a sponge cake spinning atop a vintage record player – you can watch it above.

Describing her upcoming record previously, Shah said: “It’s a conversation between me and so many of my friends in our 30s. There’s that panic that so many of us have that we are running out of time, when it comes to having children.

“It’s like when we were younger we all made our own timelines in our minds of when we thought we would do certain things. If you were to tell 14 year old me I’d be 34, unmarried and have no children I’d have never believed it. Lots of my friends I’ve spoken to did this very same thing.”