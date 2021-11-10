Nadine Shah, John Grant and Django Django to headline Deer Shed 2022

Deer Shed have confirmed that Nadine Shah, John Grant and Django Django will headline their 2022 event next summer.

Taking place from July 29 – 31, the North Yorkshire festival will also include performances from Dry Cleaning, Yard Act, Snapped Ankles, Pip Blom, Du Blonde, Katy J Pearson, Porij, and CMAT.

“While our two Base Camp events were both wonderful, there really is nothing like what we’ve come to know as ‘full-fat Deer Shed’,” co-founder Kate Webster said in a statement. “We’re so excited to be announcing the first of our artists for Deer Shed 12 and everyone feels so ready to get back to Baldersby Park in 2022!

“We’ve been around a while now and one of my favourite things is seeing artists come back, working their way up the bill as they go – Nadine Shah first joined us in 2018 and has gone from strength to strength since, so it’s a real honour she has decided to come back to Deer Shed as a headliner!”

You can buy tickets for the event from the Deer Shed website.

Deer Shedders, we are over the moon to bring you the first wave of music announcements for Deer Shed 12: Pocket Planet (July 2022)! 🌎 We can’t wait to welcome these incredible acts to Baldersby Park, including main stage headliners @nadineshah, @johngrantmusic & @thedjangos ✨ pic.twitter.com/ZkKDbOq2YO — Deer Shed Festival (@DeerShed) November 10, 2021

Back in April, organisers confirmed that Deer Shed 2021 – originally scheduled for July 30 to August 1 – would not take place due to the lack of government insurance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a “hurdle” that posed a significant financial risk.

However, a scaled-back event called Base Camp Plus was held at Baldersby Park in Thirsk, North Yorkshire across the same weekend.

Dubbed “a safe camping weekend”, the alternative festival was headlined by Dream Wife, Jane Weaver and Porridge Radio, with a host of comedy, activities, workshops and wellbeing sessions also on offer.