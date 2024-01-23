Nadine Shah kicks off support tour with Depeche Mode and shares new single ‘Greatest Dancer’

Nadine Shah began a run of UK and European support slots with Depeche Mode last night (January 22), and has shared a new single called ‘Greatest Dancer’ – listen below.

The singer-songwriter opened for the synth-pop duo at The O2 in London, which marked the first date of their ‘Memento Mori’ 2024 UK and Ireland tour.

Per Setlist.FM, Shah treated the arena crowd to a six-track set that began with ‘Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)’ from her 2020 album ‘Kitchen Sink’. She also played her 2023 single ‘Topless Mother’, which will appear on her upcoming fifth record ‘Filthy Underneath’.

Shah performed ‘Trad’, ‘Fool’ and an unknown song too. The penultimate cut came in the form of ‘Greatest Dancer’, the latest preview of the artist’s next LP.

According to a press release, Shah’s galloping and dark new single was “inspired by the lockdown Saturday nights that [Shah] and her late mother would spend watching Strictly Come Dancing“.

The musician shared a video of herself listening to ‘Greatest Dancer’ backstage at yesterday’s Depeche Mode gig on Instagram Stories. “Still giddy ten years in when my song comes on the radio,” Shah captioned a follow-up post.

The single is accompanied by a suitably creepy black-and-white music video, directed by Niall Trask. Tune in above.

You can see a selection of fan-shot clips from Shah’s support slot at The O2 here:

NME was in attendance at Depeche Mode’s London concert last night – read what went down, watch footage and see the setlist here.

‘Filthy Underneath’, meanwhile, is due for release on February 23, 2024 (pre-order/pre-save here). It’ll arrive on the new EMI North label, which is based in Leeds and is the first major British label operating a physical space outside of London.

The forthcoming album will also contain Shah’s recent single ‘Twenty Things’.

The singer-songwriter is set to support Depeche Mode in Birmingham tomorrow night (January 24) before opening for the group in London again next week (27). She’ll then play ahead of the duo in Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, Antwerp, Amsterdam and Copenhagen. Find any remaining tickets (UK/Ireland) here.

Shah will embark on a UK headline tour in April – buy any remaining tickets here, and see the full itinerary below.

Nadine Shah’s 2024 UK headline dates:

APRIL

26 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle,

27 – New Century Hall, Manchester

28 – SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow

MAY

01 – XOYO, Birmingham

02 – Heaven, London