Nadine Shah releases stirring title track from new album ‘Kitchen Sink’

Nadine Shah has debuted ‘Kitchen Sink’, the title track from her upcoming fourth album.

The singer, who will release the record digitally on June 5, explores the idea of being an outsider discovering a new environment on the stirring new track.

“I love kitchen sink dramas and it felt like a fitting backdrop for this character of the

outsider to exist within,” Shah said.

“You can imagine them entering their new neighbourhood, walking the street and one by one, the residents poking their noses through their curtains to get a good look at this person from elsewhere. I see a hell of a lot of curtain twitching these days, during lockdown, but always coupled with a smile or a wave.”

It follows on from first single ‘Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)’, which arrived in February.

Expanding on the themes of the record, which follows on from 2017’s ‘Holiday Destination’, Shah says: “It’s a conversation between me and so many of my friends in our 30’s. There’s that panic that so many of us have that we are running out of time, when it comes to having children.

“It’s like when we were younger we all made our own timelines in our minds of when we thought we would do certain things. If you were to tell 14 year old me I’d be 34, unmarried and have no children I’d have never believed it. Lots of my friends I’ve spoken to did this very same thing.”

See the artwork and tracklisting for ‘Kitchen Sink’ below.

1. Club Cougar

2. Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)

3. Buckfast

4. Dillydally

5. Trad

6. Kitchen Sink

7. Kite

8. Ukrainian Wine

9. Wasps Nest

10. Walk

11. Prayer Mat