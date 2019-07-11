Nadine Shah, Self Esteem, Cherry Glazerr and more to support Florence + The Machine and The National at BST Hyde Park this weekend

Goat Girl, Aldous Harding and more also head to London on Saturday (July 13)
Nadine Shah, Self Esteem, Cherry Glazerr are among the names set to support Florence + The Machine and The National at their co-headline gig at London’s BST Hyde Park this weekend.
The bands will head to the capital this Saturday, July 13, and are also joined by the likes of Lykke Li, Blood Orange and Let’s Eat Grandma.
The summer series in Hyde Park has so far featured the likes of Stevie Wonder and Barbra Streisand, and this weekend will see more huge outdoor gigs.
On Sunday, headliner Robbie Williams is set to be joined by the likes of Black Eyed Peas, Keane and Feeder. Tomorrow (July 12) the festival site is hosting Bob Dylan and Neil Young as co-headliners, although this event is separate to the BST series.
Also at the gig on Saturday is Florence + The Machine’s fan-run book club, Between Two Books, which will host its first IRL meeting.
The group will meet in Hyde Park to chat and share ideas about Lavinia Greenlaw’s memoir, The Importance of Music to Girls. There will also be a “full schedule of events and activities” across the afternoon, taking place in a tent dedicated to the book club.
See the full line-up for Saturday at BST Hyde Park below:
Florence + The Machine
The National
Lykke Li
Khruangbin
Blood Orange
Nadine Shah
Aldous Harding
Marlon Williams
Let’s Eat Grandma
Goat Girl
Cherry Glazerr
Self Esteem
Roses Gabor
Connie Constance
Mathilda Homer
CC Honeymoon