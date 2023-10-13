Nadine Shah teases “new music is imminent” as she announces intimate solo shows and Young Fathers support slots

Nadine Shah has teased that “new music is imminent” and announced two intimate solo shows, as well as some support slots with Young Fathers.

The Mercury Prize-nominated singer-songwriter released her fourth and most recent studio album, ‘Kitchen Sink’, back in 2020.

Yesterday (October 12), she took to social media to share an update with her fans. “Hello friends. New music is imminent,” she wrote while confirming a pair of intimate gigs for this month.

Shah will take to the stage at Chalk in Brighton next Thursday (October 19) before heading to King Tut’s in Glasgow on Sunday, October 29. Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST today (October 13) – buy yours here.

“I’ve not been on stage in a long while and I’m chomping at the bit to get back to it,” Shah said in the post. “Here’s two shows to wet ya whistle. Come join us, I’d love to see you there.”

Additionally, Shah has announced that she’ll be joining Young Fathers on three dates of their upcoming UK headline tour. She’ll open for the band in London (October 21), Manchester (28) and Edinburgh (31). Find any remaining tickets for those shows here.

The post confirming the Young Fathers support slots also noted that Shah was currently “preparing for the release of new music”. Further details have not yet been revealed. See the update below.

According to Setlist.FM, Shah’s latest major live performance took place at Deer Shed Festival 2022.

Reviewing that set, NME wrote: “She prowls the Main Stage in a tiger-print suit, her brand of needling alt-rock throbbing with menace, which she undercuts with unabashed warmth and salty self-deprecation: ‘It’s only taken us 10 fuckin’ years to get a headline slot!'”

In a four-star review of Shah’s previous album, NME said: “‘Kitchen Sink’ is ultimately rooted in the vague flicker of hopefulness and compassion that Shah embodies so often, and so skilfully; though it dispels the myth that it’s possible to be the woman who truly has it all, she embraces choice, rewriting narratives and multitudes instead.”