New Zealand indie pop band The Naked And Famous have announced their fourth studio album ‘Recover’ with the new single ‘Bury Us’.

The dancefloor-ready anthem is the group’s follow-up to last year’s ‘Sunseeker’, which peaked at number one on Triple J’s most played list. The new song “captures the energy and essence” of their forthcoming record, the band said in a press statement. Listen to ‘Bury Us’ below.

‘Recover’ will be The Naked And Famous’ first full-length as a duo, now comprising founding members Alisa Xayalith and Thom Powers. Drummer Jesse Wood and original member Aaron Short departed the band in 2018. The record is due out this May.

In a statement, Powers said that ‘Recover’ is about “recovering ourselves and our artistic vessel.” He added: “The album is a statement of creative healing and a vehicle to plow forwards into our own future. We hope that the messages of healing and resilience have some effect on its listeners.”

The Naked And Famous will make their return to Australia at Wine Machine Festival 2020, which will be held across five states and territories in March and early April. The festival includes stops in Yarra Valley, Canberra and Perth. Other acts on the bill include DJ Hot Dub Time Machine, Queensland band The Jungle Giants and Electronic duo Bag Raiders.