Naked Raygun return with new single from first album in 31 years

Punk titans Naked Raygun have announced the forthcoming release of their first new album in 31 years, dropping new single ‘Living in the Good Times’ to mark the occasion.

The band are slated to released the as-yet-unnamed album in the coming months, releasing it via Wax Trax! Records.

Lead single ‘Living in the Good Times’ dropped on April 10. Its accompanying music video sees Naked Raygun performing from the roof of an empty music venue as they don gas masks, a nod to the continued coronavirus pandemic.

The clip cuts to the band performing during the day, joined by fans and friends singing along through a sequence of home videos.

Watch it below:

Since their formation in the early 80s, Naked Raygun have developed a cult following in their native Chicago, Illinois, and other underground punk scenes. Artists such as Dave Grohl, Blink 182‘s Matt Skiba and Fall Out Boy have cited the band as an influence.

‘Living in the Good Times’ follows a string of one-off singles throughout the 2010s. It also marks the first new music from the outfit since the passing of their bassist, Pierre Kezdy, last October.

The 58-year-old had been battling cancer for a number of years. Kezdy joined Naked Raygun in 1985, performing on ‘All Rise’ (1986), ‘Jettison’ (1988), ‘Understand’ (1989), and ‘Raygun…Naked Raygun’ (1990), before the band’s breakup in 1992. They reformed in 2009.