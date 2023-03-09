Former WINNER member Nam Tae-hyun booked for drunk driving in Seoul

South Club lead singer Nam Tae-hyun, a former member of the K-pop boyband WINNER, has been booked for drunk driving in Seoul.

According to South Korean media outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, Nam had reportedly opened the door of his parked car as a taxi was passing by, hitting the vehicle and breaking its side mirror in the process.

Thereafter, Nam then allegedly drove his car for around seven metres before being pulled over by the police for a breathalyzer test. The test reportedly showed that the singer’s blood alcohol level was around 0.114 per cent, which is a high enough level for his license to be revoked – typically 0.08 per cent or higher.

Nam was later returned home by the police after his identity was confirmed as he was reportedly too intoxicated for an investigation to be done at the time. In a statement to South Korean news outlet News1, a spokesperson for the police said: “We plan to call Nam back in to investigate the details of the accident.”

Nam has not released a statement on the situation yet. NME has reached out for comment.

Nam had kicked off his career as a member of the K-pop boyband WINNER, which had selected its members through the reality TV series Win: Who Is Next. The singer was part of the group from their debut in March 2014 until November 2016, leaving to pursue a solo career.

In 2017, Nam launched the band South Club, together with musicians Kim Eui-myeong, Kang Kun-ku, Jang Won-young. and Choi Yun-hee. The band, which have undergone several line-up changes over the years, have so far released three EPs as well as a handful of singles.