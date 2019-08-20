More names added to The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival

It keeps getting Peakier...

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes lead the latest additions to The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival.

With two episodes of the new season five set to debut this weekend, fans are also eagerly awaiting the first ever official festival to celebrate the music and culture of the series.

Announced earlier this month, the festival will take place in Digbeth in Central Birmingham on September 14 and 15. After being confirmed to have written the score for Peaky Blinders season 5, Anna Calvi leads the live music line-up across five stages alongside Primal Scream, Slaves, a DJ set from The Streets’ Mike Skinner, as well as performances from Nadine Shah, The Correspondents, Swingrowers, Electric Swing Circus, Heavybeat Brass Band, Jive Aces, Jim Wynn Swing Band, Baghdaddies, Miss Kiddy and The Cat, Swing Zazou, Thrill Collins, Punch The Sky and many more.

Now, Frank Carter has been confirmed as headliner on the Sunday, with Hotel Lux, John J Presley, Saint Agnes, Liam Frost and Ren also joining the line-up. More names will be announced in the weeks ahead.

The whole event has been co-curated by show creator Steven Knight, and will also see Dank Parish present an immersive recreation of the Peaky Blinders world, appearances from cast members and special guests, and Q&As and debates with Knight on the history, politics and social themes of series five. Not only that, but following the announcement of David Beckham’s clothing line Kent & Curwen collaborating with the show, they will also be in attendance across the weekend. Fans can also expect themed bars, pop-up food stalls and even bare-knuckle boxing.

Asked about all unofficial copycat festivals, Knight told NME: “They’ve all been different. I’ve never been to one and I don’t really know anyone who has been to one, but I’ve heard that some are good and some are not good. The most important thing that I wanted to do with this official one was not only to make it the biggest and best, but also to bring it back to Digbeth in Birmingham. Those streets are the streets where the Peaky Blinders first walked and drank and swaggered. I’m really pleased that we’re bringing this back to the roots of what the Peaky Blinders really are.”

Tickets to The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival are on sale now and available here.

Peaky Blinders season 5 will premiere on Sunday August 25 at 9pm on BBC One.