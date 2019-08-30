Major cast names and day splits announced for The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival

Bring it on
More cast members have been confirmed to attend the first ever Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival in Birmingham next month.
Announced earlier this month, the festival will take place in Digbeth in central Birmingham on September 14 and 15 and offers fans the chance to enter the world of the iconic BBC drama.
While fans can already expect performances from the likes of Anna Calvi, Primal Scream, Slaves and a DJ set from The Streets’ Mike Skinner, they’ll also be able to probe some of the show’s most important stars too.
It’s been confirmed that a Fan Q&A will see Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Finn Cole (Michael Gray), Kate Phillips (Linda Shelby) and Paddy Considine (Father John Hughes) all in attendance.
While Cillian Murphy aka Tommy Shelby himself won’t be in attendance, he’ll take part via a series of pre-recorded messages.
The newly revealed day splits will also see Primal Scream headlining the first day, joined by a mystery global superstar and friend of Peaky Blinders. The Sunday, meanwhile, will see Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes joined by Slaves. Anna Calvi, who created the soundtrack for season five, will appear across both days.
As for the immersive world of the show itself, theatre company Dank Parish will give fans the chance to live out the murky world of the Blinders.
A synopsis teases: “Set in 1928, the Shelby family are comfortably set in unchallenged position in their native Birmingham and Thomas Shelby is an elected Member of Parliament and spokesman for the working man, living in London. And today, the Peaky Blinders are raising money for the Shelby Foundation and the Grace Shelby Institute by inviting all Digbeth’s citizens to a street fair and festival.
“However, the peace can only hold so long, as the romany Lee family, Irish O’Carrolls, the police and even Women’s Rights activists rub shoulders with the Peaky Blinders in a gambling den and boxing ring at The Warehouse, the romany encampment in The Yard and The Ruin pub. Expect explosive drama unfolding right around you.”
The whole event has been co-curated by show creator Steven Knight, and will also see debates with Knight on the history, politics and social themes of series five. Not only that, but following the announcement of David Beckham’s clothing line Kent & Curwen collaborating with the show, they will also be in attendance across the weekend. Fans can also expect themed bars, pop-up food stalls and even bare-knuckle boxing.
Asked about all unofficial copycat festivals, Knight told NME: “They’ve all been different. I’ve never been to one and I don’t really know anyone who has been to one, but I’ve heard that some are good and some are not good.
“The most important thing that I wanted to do with this official one was not only to make it the biggest and best, but also to bring it back to Digbeth in Birmingham. Those streets are the streets where the Peaky Blinders first walked and drank and swaggered. I’m really pleased that we’re bringing this back to the roots of what the Peaky Blinders really are.”
Tickets to The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival are on sale now and available here.
Peaky Blinders season 5 premiered last Sunday on BBC One.