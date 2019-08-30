Major cast names and day splits announced for The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival

Bring it on

More cast members have been confirmed to attend the first ever Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival in Birmingham next month.

Announced earlier this month, the festival will take place in Digbeth in central Birmingham on September 14 and 15 and offers fans the chance to enter the world of the iconic BBC drama.

While fans can already expect performances from the likes of Anna Calvi, Primal Scream, Slaves and a DJ set from The Streets’ Mike Skinner, they’ll also be able to probe some of the show’s most important stars too.

It’s been confirmed that a Fan Q&A will see Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Finn Cole (Michael Gray), Kate Phillips (Linda Shelby) and Paddy Considine (Father John Hughes) all in attendance.

While Cillian Murphy aka Tommy Shelby himself won’t be in attendance, he’ll take part via a series of pre-recorded messages.

The newly revealed day splits will also see Primal Scream headlining the first day, joined by a mystery global superstar and friend of Peaky Blinders. The Sunday, meanwhile, will see Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes joined by Slaves. Anna Calvi, who created the soundtrack for season five, will appear across both days.

As for the immersive world of the show itself, theatre company Dank Parish will give fans the chance to live out the murky world of the Blinders.

A synopsis teases: “Set in 1928, the Shelby family are comfortably set in unchallenged position in their native Birmingham and Thomas Shelby is an elected Member of Parliament and spokesman for the working man, living in London. And today, the Peaky Blinders are raising money for the Shelby Foundation and the Grace Shelby Institute by inviting all Digbeth’s citizens to a street fair and festival.