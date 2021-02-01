Nancy Sinatra has claimed that Stevie Nicks gave her “a cold shoulder” when she crossed paths with the Fleetwood Mac singer.

Sinatra, who releases her ‘Start Walkin’’ album on Friday (February 5), said in a recent interview with The Independent that she thought other female artists “sort of looked down” on her in the ’60s and ’70s.

“I don’t think they knew what to make of me and my so-called career,” she explained. “They shunned me a little bit, which I found hurtful. And I didn’t quite understand why they did.”

The singer and actor said that she “wasn’t really allowed” to join the clique of musicians like Joan Baez, Helen Reddy and Nicks, who were “more folk-oriented”.

Remembering an event held at the White House during Bill Clinton’s presidency (1993-2001), Sinatra added: “I met Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks, and they gave me a cold shoulder. That was painful for me. It’s like they didn’t want to be friends.”

Sinatra went on to claim that the pair of artists didn’t want to speak to her following their introduction. “I tried to make an effort to shake hands, ‘So nice to meet you’ kind of thing, but they weren’t interested,” she recalled.

It was then put to Sinatra that this may have been because she wasn’t seen as an “authentic” musician: “I don’t want to put words in their mouths. But yeah, I think there was definitely some of that. I felt like an interloper.”

The singer, who is the eldest child of Frank Sinatra, recently said that she would “never forgive” those who voted for Donald Trump in the US election.

A long-time critic of the former POTUS, Sinatra revealed last year that her father “loathed” Trump.