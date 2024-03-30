Nancy Sinatra shares her delight at ‘These Boots Were Made For Walking’ being sampled on Beyoncé’s new album

Nancy Sinatra has expressed her admiration for Beyoncé after she sampled ‘These Boots Are Made For Walking’ on her new country album ‘Cowboy Carter’.

The star dropped her new LP yesterday (March 29), which included a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Blackbird’ and a reworked version of Dolly Parton‘s ‘Jolene’, with lyrics that address Jay-Z cheating on her. It also stars guest appearances from country veteran Willie Nelson, as well as Willie Jones, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Shaboozey and Tanner Adele.

Sinatra’s song is sampled in the song ‘Ya Ya’, which she said in a post on X/Twitter she was especially pleased that Beyonce used.

“To have a little piece of one of my records in a Beyonce song is very meaningful to me because I love her,” she wrote. “She represents what is great about today’s music and I’m delighted to be a tiny part of it. This may be the best sample of “Boots” yet! And the beat goes on…”

Meanwhile, RAYE has revealed that she wrote a song for the album, which ended up being ‘RIIVERDANCE’.

Sharing a clip of herself singing along to the track, RAYE wrote: “happy COWBOY CARTER day. What an honour it is to being able to contribute my small piece to this beautiful album, and to THE @beyonce who continues to inspire all of us. Track 23 : RIIVERDANCE , co – written by me found my beat up cowboy hat i bought on my 21st birthday for this special occasion.”

Parton has since hailed Queen Bey’s re-interpretation of her classic hit, writing: “Wow, I just heard Jolene. Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it! Love, Dolly P.”

It comes after she previously gave Beyoncé’s country pivot her blessing, saying: “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album.” Ahead of Queen Bey’s version, Parton also asked fans to stream her original track.

Elsewhere, Azealia Banks gave her verdict on the album after she previously criticised Queen Bey’s new musical direction, which she described as “white women cosplay”, while also stating that she feels the singer is “setting herself up to be ridiculed”.

After remarking that she would have “jumped out of my seat” if there had been a KT Tunstall feature on the record, the singer-songwriter jokingly responded: “To be fair, I’d have 100% got off the couch.”