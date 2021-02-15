Nandi Bushell honours Keith Moon with cover of The Who’s ‘My Generation’

Ten-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell has covered The Who’s ‘My Generation’, honouring the band’s late drummer Keith Moon.

The drummer dedicated the performance to “Mooney” before launching into the cover. On social media, Bushell described it as “one of the most difficult covers I have ever made”.

“I think this song really suits my style. Fast, Fun and Rocking with a Punk edge!”

Watch the clip below:

The new video follows a long line of covers by Bushell, having recently performed drum lines for songs by My Chemical Romance, Led Zeppelin, Blur and Slipknot. She went viral for her take on Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’.

Last year, Bushell took part in a number of drum battles against Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, after challenging him during her cover of the band’s track ‘Everlong’.

After a series of back-and-forth challenges, Grohl conceded the battle.

“She’s beating the crap out of her drum set, and when she does drum rolls, she screams,” Grohl said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “I was like, oh my God, this kid is a force of nature.

“I was literally being called out by the school bully – ‘I’ll see you on the playground after school!’ Every time she would put out these videos on her page, I’d be like, oh my God, I’m gonna get my ass kicked again.”

Foo Fighters aren’t the only act who have responded to Bushell’s videos. Following a cover of Muse’s ‘Hysteria’, the band said she “absolutely killed it again”.