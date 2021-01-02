Nandi Bushell marks end of 2020 with new song performed alongside family

Nandi Bushell, the musical sensation who famously beat Dave Grohl in a drum challenge last year, has shared a new song to celebrate the end of 2020.

Bushell, 10, participated in a series of back-and-forth musical challenges with the Foo Fighters frontman throughout 2020, which provided some much-needed relief from the horrors of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Bushell has bid farewell in the song to the “really trying year/ the world is full of fear“, before concluding “all we need is love“.

She captioned a video of herself and her family members singing and playing the tune on guitars with: “Happy New Year Everyone! I wrote this song for you all and asked my family to jam it with me. I hope it puts a smile on your face even if its a little cheesy! Thank you everyone for supporting me! Love and respect to everyone.”

The new track arrives a few days after her cover of Slipknot’s ‘Unsainted’. Earlier in December, the young musician shared her first original song, ‘Gods and Unicorns’.

Bushell gained fame after being noticed by Grohl when her take on Nirvana‘s ‘In Bloom’ went viral earlier in 2020. Grohl then responded to a challenge posed by Bushell last August in which the aspiring rocker challenged the 51-year-old to a drum-off through a video she posted covering Foo Fighters’ hit song ‘Everlong’.

Grohl then composed Bushell her own superhero theme, which Bushell then duly responded to, penning ‘Rock and Grohl – The EPIC Battle’.

This led to Grohl admitting defeat in his long-running drum battle with Bushell, and the pair have since agreed to write a new original song together.